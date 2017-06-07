NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Wed. Tue.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.1562 1.1562

Eggs large white NY Doz. .72 .74

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.60 14.60

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3300 2.2625

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2888 1.2888

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4924 1.4924

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2277 2277

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5204 5204

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 76.54 76.54

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 180.00 180.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 113.95 113.95

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.86¾ 3.79¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.10¾ 9.03½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 302.10 302.10

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.34¾ 4.25¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.95½ 7.08¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.74½ 2.84½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37½ .37½

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .29½ .29½

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8586 .8897

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8800 8800

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5130 2.5339

Gold Handy & Harman 1291.00 1293.50

Silver Handy & Harman 17.625 17.710

Lead per metric ton LME 2080.00 2068.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 949.00 960.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 947.60 963.30

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1248 1.1223

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.03 73.26

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.96 2.96

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

