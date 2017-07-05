NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Wed. Mon.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0797 1.0797
Eggs large white NY Doz. .76 .76
Flour hard winter KC cwt 18.35 16.60
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1000 2.1500
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2303 1.2303
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4638 1.4638
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2205 2139
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5044 4838
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 88.44 88.44
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.50 172.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 123.86 123.86
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.72 3.63½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.56¾ 9.45
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 313.80 313.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.40 5.35
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 9.09¾ 9.16¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.94 2.94
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37 .37
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .327/8 .327/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8633 .8654
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6520 2.6810
Gold Handy & Harman 1229.25 1229.25
Silver Handy & Harman 15.960 16.110
Lead per metric ton LME 2274.00 2274.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 901.00 911.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 905.70 903.80
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2545 1.2491
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.54 66.42
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.55 52.55
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.94 2.94
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available