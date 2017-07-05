NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Wed. Mon.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0797 1.0797

Eggs large white NY Doz. .76 .76

Flour hard winter KC cwt 18.35 16.60

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1000 2.1500

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2303 1.2303

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4638 1.4638

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2205 2139

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5044 4838

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 88.44 88.44

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.50 172.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 123.86 123.86

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.72 3.63½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.56¾ 9.45

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 313.80 313.80

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.40 5.35

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 9.09¾ 9.16¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.94 2.94

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37 .37

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .327/8 .327/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8633 .8654

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6520 2.6810

Gold Handy & Harman 1229.25 1229.25

Silver Handy & Harman 15.960 16.110

Lead per metric ton LME 2274.00 2274.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 901.00 911.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 905.70 903.80

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2545 1.2491

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.54 66.42

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.55 52.55

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.94 2.94

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

