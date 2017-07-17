NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

    Mon.       Fri.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0625     1.0625

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .88        .86

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   16.10      16.10

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1100     2.1100

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2617     1.2617

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4740     1.4740

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2219       2219

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5164       5164

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   86.85      86.85

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  165.00     165.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  126.17     126.17

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.65        3.69¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.55        9.59 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 325.20      325.20

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.96        5.00¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.47¼       8.78 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.93½       3.06 

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .38          .38 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .32½         .32½

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8636       .8667

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8550        8550

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6570      2.6770

 Gold Handy & Harman 1234.10    1230.30

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.080     15.710

 Lead per metric ton LME 2264.00    2294.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,500     15,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  927.00     918.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  927.60     920.90

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2559     1.2818

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   66.01      64.59

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.75      52.75

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.93       2.93

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

