NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Thu. Wed.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0425 1.0425
Eggs large white NY Doz. .69 .67
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.15 14.15
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2150 2.2150
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2948 1.2948
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5062 1.5062
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2260 2260
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5118 5118
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 71.99 71.99
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.75 168.75
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 106.85 106.85
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.71 3.76½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.24¾ 9.55¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 310.80 310.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.10¾ 4.12
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.24¾ 6.31
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.66 2.65½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31¼ .31¼
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8744 .8615
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8800 8800
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5286 2.5336
Gold Handy & Harman 1255.90 1257.40
Silver Handy & Harman 16.690 16.875
Lead per metric ton LME 2102.00 2131.50
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 934.00 939.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 936.80 937.00
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1616 1.1650
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 76.56 77.37
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.16 3.16
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available