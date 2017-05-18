NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Thu. Wed.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0425 1.0425

Eggs large white NY Doz. .69 .67

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.15 14.15

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2150 2.2150

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2948 1.2948

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5062 1.5062

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2260 2260

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5118 5118

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 71.99 71.99

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.75 168.75

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 106.85 106.85

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.71 3.76½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.24¾ 9.55¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 310.80 310.80

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.10¾ 4.12

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.24¾ 6.31

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.66 2.65½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31¼ .31¼

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8744 .8615

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8800 8800

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5286 2.5336

Gold Handy & Harman 1255.90 1257.40

Silver Handy & Harman 16.690 16.875

Lead per metric ton LME 2102.00 2131.50

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 934.00 939.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 936.80 937.00

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1616 1.1650

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 76.56 77.37

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.16 3.16

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

