NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday.

Fri. Thu.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .8468 .8468

Eggs large white NY Doz. .69 .69

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.15 14.15

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2400 2.2400

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4480 1.4480

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6256 1.6256

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 74.34 74.34

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 161.00 161.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 89.58 89.58

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.71¼ 3.76½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.27½ 10.38¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 339.00 339.00

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.31¾ 4.37¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.30 6.36

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.00¾ 2.99¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .317/8 .317/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8518 .8486

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7600 7600

Copper Cathode full plate 2.7282 2.7287

Gold Handy & Harman 1241.95 1240.55

Silver Handy & Harman 18.060 18.090

Lead per metric ton LME 2273.00 2338.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1010.00 1013.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1006.00 1015.70

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2863 1.3108

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 71.84 72.94

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.05 50.05

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.82 2.82

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

