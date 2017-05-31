NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Wed. Tue.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.1384 1.1384
Eggs large white NY Doz. .75 .75
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.45 14.45
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2850 2.2625
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3030 1.3030
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5137 1.5137
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2173 2173
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4932 4932
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 73.04 73.04
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 170.00 170.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 116.39 116.39
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.74 3.69
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.91 8.87¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 293.95 293.95
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.14¼ 4.14½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.57 6.58
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.75½ 2.68¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37½ .37½
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .29½ .29½
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8815 .8844
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8800 8800
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5436 2.5722
Gold Handy & Harman 1266.20 1262.70
Silver Handy & Harman 17.350 17.385
Lead per metric ton LME 2101.50 2090.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 947.00 941.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 950.30 941.10
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1901 1.1895
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 74.31 74.58
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.55 52.55
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.05 3.05
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available