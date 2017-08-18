NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

    Fri.       Thu.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av   .9405      .9405

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .88        .88

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.20      14.20

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2750     2.2750

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3076     1.3076

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5365     1.5365

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2252       2252

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5258       5258

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   75.59      75.59

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  168.00     168.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   99.54      99.54

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.35        3.33½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.32¾       9.28 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 297.10      297.10

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.06        4.04 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.53¾       7.55¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.61¾¼       2.63¼

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .36¾         .36¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .32½         .32½

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .9504       .9411

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8000        8000

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.9301      2.9178

 Gold Handy & Harman 1295.80    1285.15

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.055     17.050

 Lead per metric ton LME 2457.00    2395.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,500     15,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  985.00     975.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  982.40     981.70

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.3988     1.3652

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   65.67      65.36

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.60      52.60

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.88       2.88

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Angry
0
Sad
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Love
0

Tags