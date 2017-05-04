NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Thu. Wed.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .9726 .9726

Eggs large white NY Doz. .67 .67

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.95 14.95

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1325 2.1325

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3292 1.3292

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5180 1.5180

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2121 2121

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4666 4666

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 62.63 62.63

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 177.88 177.88

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 93.24 93.24

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.64½ 3.72¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.44¼ 9.45¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 315.30 315.30

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.22¾ 4.29

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.72½ 6.61¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.74 2.67¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .305/8 .305/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8658 .8658

Antimony in warehouse per ton 9150 9150

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6064 2.6064

Gold Handy & Harman 1250.30 1250.30

Silver Handy & Harman 16.530 16.530

Lead per metric ton LME 2250.00 2250.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 911.00 911.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 904.40 904.40

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1972 1.1972

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 75.61 75.44

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.45 52.45

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.09 3.09

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

