NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday.

Thu. Wed.

F

Foods

Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.

Eggs large white NY Doz. .88 .88

Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.70 13.70

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3100 2.3100

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5112 1.5112

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6997 1.6997

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2436 2436

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5300 5300

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 63.90 63.90

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 159.00 159.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 93.52 93.52

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.68¾ 3.71¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.37½ 10.43¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 342.30 342.30

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.27 4.24½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.38½ 6.41¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.90¼ 2.86¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .333/8 .333/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8386 .8481

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7450 7450

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6611 2.6665

Gold Handy & Harman 1189.70 1195.00

Silver Handy & Harman 16.725 16.995

Lead per metric ton LME 2379.00 2390.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 972.00 993.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 977.90 978.00

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2582 1.2686

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.56 72.27

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.00 50.00

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.25 3.25

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

