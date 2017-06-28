NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Wed. Tue.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0775 1.0775

Eggs large white NY Doz. .75 .75

Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.45 16.45

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1500 2.2100

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2154 1.2154

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4491 1.4491

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2139 2139

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4838 4838

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 86.36 86.36

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.50 172.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 121.54 121.54

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.57¾ 3.60¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.89 8.86¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 296.00 296.00

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.52¼ 4.48¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.08 7.91

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.90½ 2.66½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37 .37

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31¼ .31¼

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8443 .8413

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6257 2.6175

Gold Handy & Harman 1248.00 1249.55

Silver Handy & Harman 16.805 16.595

Lead per metric ton LME 2247.50 2237.50

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 921.00 920.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 921.70 918.70

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2364 1.2346

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 67.09 67.36

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.55 52.55

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.98 2.98

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

