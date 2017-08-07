NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon. Fri.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .9524 .9524

Eggs large white NY Doz. .96 .96

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.55 14.55

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3000 2.3000

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3915 1.3915

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6191 1.6191

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2298 2298

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5396 5396

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 80.61 80.61

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.25 168.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 101.22 101.22

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.57¼ 3.52½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.44¾ 9.31¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 306.80 306.80

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.53½ 4.44

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.06½ 7.46¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.94¼ 3.03¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .36¾ .36¾

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .33 .33

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8572 .8579

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8000 8000

Copper Cathode full plate 2.8711 2.8529

Gold Handy & Harman 1258.00 1257.70

Silver Handy & Harman 16.280 16.280

Lead per metric ton LME 2349.00 2342.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 966.00 966.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 969.00 969.00

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2691 1.2718

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 68.41 68.17

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.60 52.70

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.76 2.76

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

