NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday.
Mon. Fri.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .8612 .8612
Eggs large white NY Doz. .62 .62
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.75 13.75
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2025 2.2025
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4835 1.4835
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6646 1.6646
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 68.71 68.71
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 160.50 160.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 94.08 94.08
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.60¼ 3.64
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.06 10.08½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 330.80 330.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.08¾ 4.21¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.28¼ 6.33¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.13½ 3.11¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .30½ .30½
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8513 .8536
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7950 7950
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6674 2.7169
Gold Handy & Harman 1257.25 1253.65
Silver Handy & Harman 18.475 18.375
Lead per metric ton LME 2231.00 2269.50
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1033.00 1027.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1038.90 1028.70
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2799 1.2884
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.69 72.87
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 51.60 51.60
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.49 2.49
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available