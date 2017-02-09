NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday.

    Thu.       Wed.

F

Foods

 Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av  n.a.        n.a. 

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .70        .73

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.00      14.00

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3525     2.2525

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4319     1.4319

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.6118     1.6118

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2373       2373

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5207       5207

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   71.48      71.48

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  133.63     133.63

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   89.87      89.87

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.74½       3.75¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.45½      10.53¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 338.20      338.20

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.43½       4.32½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.47¼       6.67¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.87        2.87 

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .381/8         .381/8

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .33          .33 

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8259       .8201

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7600        7600

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5695      2.6312

 Gold Handy & Harman 1236.80    1242.10

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.700     17.830

 Lead per metric ton LME 2379.50    2327.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1019.00    1016.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1022.20    1019.40

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2815     1.2582

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   73.20      72.89

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   50.00      50.00

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.05       3.05 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

