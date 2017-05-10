NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Wed. Tue.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .9912 .9912
Eggs large white NY Doz. .67 .67
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.30 14.30
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1325 2.1325
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3495 1.3495
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5402 1.5402
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2123 2123
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4711 4711
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 68.33 68.33
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 176.63 176.63
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 100.95 100.95
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.71¾ 3.64½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.45¼ 9.49
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 315.00 315.00
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.16¾ 4.14½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.56 6.56
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.67¾ 2.67¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31 .31
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8500 .8522
Antimony in warehouse per ton 9150 9150
Copper Cathode full plate 2.4928 2.4792
Gold Handy & Harman 1222.95 1220.40
Silver Handy & Harman 16.225 16.115
Lead per metric ton LME 2182.00 2159.50
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 906.00 903.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 909.90 900.90
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1938 1.1697
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.24 74.06
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.45 52.45
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.03 3.03
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available