NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

    Fri.       Thu.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.1562     1.1562

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .69        .69

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   15.15      15.15

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3300     2.3300

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2547     1.2547

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4672     1.4672

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2293       2277

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5247       5204

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   78.02      78.02

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  180.00     180.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  118.37     118.37

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.86¾       3.87¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.21½       9.18 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 307.60      307.60

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.40¾       4.44¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.06½       7.04¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.77¼       2.55 

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37½         .37½

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .305/8         .305/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8629       .8633

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8700        8700

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5625      2.5289

 Gold Handy & Harman 1266.55    1273.10

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.215     17.450

 Lead per metric ton LME 2065.50    2055.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  17,500     17,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  939.00     945.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  940.30     947.60

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1169     1.1042

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   72.96      73.79

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.35      52.35

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   2.94       2.94 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags