NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri. Thu.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.1562 1.1562
Eggs large white NY Doz. .69 .69
Flour hard winter KC cwt 15.15 15.15
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3300 2.3300
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2547 1.2547
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4672 1.4672
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2293 2277
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5247 5204
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 78.02 78.02
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 180.00 180.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 118.37 118.37
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.86¾ 3.87¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.21½ 9.18
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 307.60 307.60
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.40¾ 4.44¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.06½ 7.04¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.77¼ 2.55
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37½ .37½
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .305/8 .305/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8629 .8633
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8700 8700
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5625 2.5289
Gold Handy & Harman 1266.55 1273.10
Silver Handy & Harman 17.215 17.450
Lead per metric ton LME 2065.50 2055.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 939.00 945.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 940.30 947.60
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1169 1.1042
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.96 73.79
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.94 2.94
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available