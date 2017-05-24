NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

    Wed.       Tue.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0846     1.0846

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .74        .72

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.30      14.30

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2625     2.2150

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2899     1.2899

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5005     1.5005

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2281       2281

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5794       5794

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   71.56      71.56

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  170.00     170.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  111.78     111.78

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.76¼       3.74½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.28¼       9.28¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 303.30      303.30

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.17½       4.14½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.56        6.39¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.67½       2.64¼

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37½         .37½

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .30½         .30½

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8735       .8812

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8800        8800

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5674      2.5749

 Gold Handy & Harman 1252.55    1260.20

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.070     17.090

 Lead per metric ton LME 2088.00    2102.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  17,500     17,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  940.00     954.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  947.30     950.30

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2006     1.1933

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   74.78      74.48

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.35      52.35

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.20       3.20 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

