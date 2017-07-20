NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

    Thu.       Wed.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0625     1.0625

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .92        .92

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   15.95      15.95

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2075     2.2075

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3089     1.3089

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5498     1.5498

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2219       2219

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5164       5164

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   85.27      85.27

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  168.75     168.75

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  119.19     119.19

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.80        3.72½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.83¼       9.69¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 328.10      328.10

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.95¾       4.93 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.53        8.55½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.10¾       2.96 

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37          .37 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .32¾         .32¾

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8645       .8558

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8550        8550

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.7012      2.6944

 Gold Handy & Harman 1238.70    1242.15

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.335     16.275

 Lead per metric ton LME 2209.50    2245.50

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,500     15,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  918.00     925.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  930.50     927.70

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2514     1.2559

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   66.71      66.15

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.75      52.75

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    3.10       3.10

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags