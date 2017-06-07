NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

    Wed.       Tue.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.1562     1.1562

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .72        .74

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.60      14.60

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3300     2.2625

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2888     1.2888

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4924     1.4924

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2277       2277

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5204       5204

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   76.54      76.54

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  180.00     180.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  113.95     113.95

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.86¾       3.79¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.10¾       9.03½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 302.10      302.10

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.34¾       4.25¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.95½       7.08¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.74½       2.84½

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37½         .37½

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .29½         .29½

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8586       .8897

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8800        8800

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5130      2.5339

 Gold Handy & Harman 1291.00    1293.50

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.625     17.710

 Lead per metric ton LME 2080.00    2068.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  17,500     17,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  949.00     960.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  947.60     963.30

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1248     1.1223

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   73.03      73.26

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.35      52.35

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   2.96       2.96 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

