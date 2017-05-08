NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon. Fri.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .9912 .9912
Eggs large white NY Doz. .67 .67
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.55 14.55
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1325 2.1325
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3190 1.3190
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5120 1.5120
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2123 2123
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4711 4711
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 65.05 65.05
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 177.88 177.88
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 95.23 95.23
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.64 3.68¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.39¾ 9.43
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 313.40 313.40
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.18½ 4.27¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.49¾ 6.69¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.70½ 2.74¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31 .31
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8649 .8661
Antimony in warehouse per ton 9150 9150
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5085 2.5141
Gold Handy & Harman 1229.80 1228.05
Silver Handy & Harman 16.240 16.300
Lead per metric ton LME 2190.00 2177.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 912.00 909.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 919.60 910.20
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1688 1.1656
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.89 74.44
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.45 52.45
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.07 3.07
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available