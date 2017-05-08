NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon. Fri.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .9912 .9912

Eggs large white NY Doz. .67 .67

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.55 14.55

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1325 2.1325

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3190 1.3190

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5120 1.5120

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2123 2123

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4711 4711

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 65.05 65.05

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 177.88 177.88

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 95.23 95.23

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.64 3.68¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.39¾ 9.43

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 313.40 313.40

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.18½ 4.27¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.49¾ 6.69¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.70½ 2.74¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31 .31

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8649 .8661

Antimony in warehouse per ton 9150 9150

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5085 2.5141

Gold Handy & Harman 1229.80 1228.05

Silver Handy & Harman 16.240 16.300

Lead per metric ton LME 2190.00 2177.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 912.00 909.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 919.60 910.20

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1688 1.1656

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.89 74.44

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.45 52.45

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.07 3.07

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

