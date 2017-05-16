NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon. Fri.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0425 1.0425
Eggs large white NY Doz. .67 .67
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.30 14.30
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1325 2.1325
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3244 1.3244
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5231 1.5231
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2260 2260
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5118 5118
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 70.83 70.83
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.75 176.63
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 104.59 104.59
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.72¾ 3.72¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.51¼ 9.40¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 308.00 308.00
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.09¼ 4.08¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.49¾ 6.50
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.55¾ 2.56¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .311/8 .311/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8615 .8527
Antimony in warehouse per ton 9150 9150
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5336 2.5037
Gold Handy & Harman 1234.20 1233.30
Silver Handy & Harman 16.725 16.655
Lead per metric ton LME 2131.50 2165.50
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 939.00 937.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 937.00 928.70
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1650 1.1711
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 78.34 81.76
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.27 3.27
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available