NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon. Fri.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0425 1.0425

Eggs large white NY Doz. .67 .67

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.30 14.30

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1325 2.1325

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3244 1.3244

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5231 1.5231

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2260 2260

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5118 5118

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 70.83 70.83

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.75 176.63

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 104.59 104.59

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.72¾ 3.72¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.51¼ 9.40¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 308.00 308.00

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.09¼ 4.08¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.49¾ 6.50

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.55¾ 2.56¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .311/8 .311/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8615 .8527

Antimony in warehouse per ton 9150 9150

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5336 2.5037

Gold Handy & Harman 1234.20 1233.30

Silver Handy & Harman 16.725 16.655

Lead per metric ton LME 2131.50 2165.50

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 939.00 937.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 937.00 928.70

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1650 1.1711

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 78.34 81.76

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.27 3.27

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

