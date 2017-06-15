NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Thu. Wed.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.1261 1.1261
Eggs large white NY Doz. .69 .69
Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.30 16.30
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2300 2.3300
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2533 1.2533
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4852 1.4852
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2293 2293
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5247 5247
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 83.65 83.65
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 177.75 177.75
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 111.74 111.74
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.84½ 3.82
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.14¾ 9.11¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 303.30 303.30
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.48¾ 4.38
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.52½ 7.37½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.76¼ 2.72½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .30¾ .30¾
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8556 .8513
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8700 8700
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5783 2.5667
Gold Handy & Harman 1254.55 1275.50
Silver Handy & Harman 16.735 17.175
Lead per metric ton LME 2055.00 2036.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 921.00 942.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 921.30 951.90
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1212 1.1049
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 69.11 70.68
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.90 2.90
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available