NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri. Thu.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .9726 .9726

Eggs large white NY Doz. .67 .67

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.50 14.50

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1325 2.1325

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3394 1.3394

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5291 1.5291

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2123 2121

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4711 4666

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 64.75 62.63

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 177.88 177.88

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 93.08 93.24

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.68¾ 3.64½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.43 9.44¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 315.10 315.10

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.27¼ 4.22¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.69¼ 6.72½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.74¾ 2.74

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .305/8 .305/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8661 .8658

Antimony in warehouse per ton 9150 9150

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5141 2.5565

Gold Handy & Harman 1228.05 1228.45

Silver Handy & Harman 16.300 16.260

Lead per metric ton LME 2177.00 2250.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 909.00 897.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 910.20 907.70

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1656 1.1972

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 74.44 75.61

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.45 52.45

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.07 3.07

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

