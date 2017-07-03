NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

    Mon.       Fri.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0775     1.0775

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .76        .76

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   17.90      16.60

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1500     2.1500

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2340     1.2114

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4702     1.4477

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2139       2139

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4838       4838

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   88.44      88.44

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  172.50     172.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  123.86     123.86

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.63½       3.72½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.45        9.17¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 306.40      296.40

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.35        5.06 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  9.16¾       8.71¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.94        2.94 

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37          .37 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .325/8         .315/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8654       .8606

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8550        8550

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6810      2.6785

 Gold Handy & Harman 1229.25    1242.25

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.110     16.635

 Lead per metric ton LME 2274.00    2292.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  16,000     16,000

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  911.00     922.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  903.80     919.00

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2491     1.2484

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   66.42      67.94

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.55      52.55

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.94       3.00

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

