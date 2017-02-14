NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday.
Tue. Mon.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .8468 .8468
Eggs large white NY Doz. .69 .69
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.45 14.45
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3525 2.3525
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4614 1.4614
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6406 1.6406
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 73.78 72.97
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 161.00 161.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 89.23 89.23
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.78¼ 3.80½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.40 10.49¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 340.20 340.20
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.39½ 4.42¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.60½ 6.60½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.94¾ 2.94¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .32½ .32½
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8470 .8386
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7600 7600
Copper Cathode full plate 2.7718 2.6634
Gold Handy & Harman 1230.75 1222.25
Silver Handy & Harman 17.895 17.850
Lead per metric ton LME 2442.00 2406.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1004.00 999.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1002.20 1000.30
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.3475 1.3180
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.73 73.94
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.05 50.05
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.91 2.91
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available