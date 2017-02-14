NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday.

Tue. Mon.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .8468 .8468

Eggs large white NY Doz. .69 .69

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.45 14.45

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3525 2.3525

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4614 1.4614

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6406 1.6406

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 73.78 72.97

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 161.00 161.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 89.23 89.23

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.78¼ 3.80½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.40 10.49¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 340.20 340.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.39½ 4.42¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.60½ 6.60½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.94¾ 2.94¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .32½ .32½

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8470 .8386

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7600 7600

Copper Cathode full plate 2.7718 2.6634

Gold Handy & Harman 1230.75 1222.25

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Silver Handy & Harman 17.895 17.850

Lead per metric ton LME 2442.00 2406.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1004.00 999.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1002.20 1000.30

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.3475 1.3180

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.73 73.94

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.05 50.05

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.91 2.91

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags