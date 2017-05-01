NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .9726 .9726

Eggs large white NY Doz. .67 .67

Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.90 13.90

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0925 2.0925

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2794 1.2794

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4668 1.4668

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2121 2121

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4666 4666

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 57.03 57.03

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 169.63 169.63

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 90.61 90.61

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.75½ 3.61

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.40¼ 9.20¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 312.80 312.80

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.31 4.03½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.57¾ 6.49¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.86½ 2.84½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .295/8 .295/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8754 .8865

Antimony in warehouse per ton 9150 9150

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5801 2.5792

Gold Handy & Harman 1266.45 1266.45

Silver Handy & Harman 17.015 17.200

Lead per metric ton LME 2280.00 2237.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 942.00 946.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 948.70 948.70

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1969 1.1856

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 75.71 75.66

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.45 52.45

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.07 3.07

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

