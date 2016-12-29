NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday.

Thu. Wed.

F

Foods

Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av 110.28 110.28

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.17 1.25

Flour hard winter KC cwt 12.80 12.80

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3400 2.3400

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4141 1.4141

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6064 1.6064

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2563 2563

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5595 5595

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 51.75 51.75

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 149.63 149.63

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 95.47 95.47

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.48¾ 3.46¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.98¼ 10.01¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 323.20 323.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 3.89¾ 3.86½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.80½ 6.75¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.81½ 2.82¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .333/8 .333/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .7830 .7892

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7350 7350

Copper Cathode full plate 2.4883 2.4865

Gold Handy & Harman 1146.80 1134.60

Silver Handy & Harman 16.240 16.040

Lead per metric ton LME 2070.00 2087.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 905.00 899.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 897.80 899.60

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1618 1.1734

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 69.25 68.64

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 48.05 48.05

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.66 3.67

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

