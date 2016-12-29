NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday.
Thu. Wed.
F
|Foods
Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av 110.28 110.28
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.17 1.25
Flour hard winter KC cwt 12.80 12.80
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3400 2.3400
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4141 1.4141
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6064 1.6064
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2563 2563
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5595 5595
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 51.75 51.75
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 149.63 149.63
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 95.47 95.47
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.48¾ 3.46¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.98¼ 10.01¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 323.20 323.20
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 3.89¾ 3.86½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.80½ 6.75¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.81½ 2.82¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .333/8 .333/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .7830 .7892
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7350 7350
Copper Cathode full plate 2.4883 2.4865
Gold Handy & Harman 1146.80 1134.60
Silver Handy & Harman 16.240 16.040
Lead per metric ton LME 2070.00 2087.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 905.00 899.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 897.80 899.60
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1618 1.1734
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 69.25 68.64
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 48.05 48.05
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.66 3.67
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available