NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue. Mon.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0779 1.0779

Eggs large white NY Doz. .72 .70

Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.50 16.50

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2300 2.2300

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2311 1.2311

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4610 1.4610

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2278 2293

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5272 5247

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 86.47 86.47

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.50 177.75

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 114.88 114.88

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.70 3.75¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.02¾ 9.12¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 302.50 302.50

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.67½ 4.62

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.76¼ 7.62¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.62¼ 2.78¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31¾ .31¾

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8443 .8441

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8700 8700

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5794 2.5652

Gold Handy & Harman 1242.20 1248.15

Silver Handy & Harman 16.445 16.555

Lead per metric ton LME 2113.00 2083.50

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 921.00 918.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 921.50 926.90

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1498 1.1411

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 67.21 67.72

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.86 2.86

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

