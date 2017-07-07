NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

    Fri.       Thu.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0797     1.0797

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .78        .78

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   17.85      18.45

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1000     2.1000

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2670     1.2404

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4960     1.4740

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2205       2205

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5044       5044

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   87.47      87.70

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  172.50     172.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  127.96     125.75

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.72½       3.85½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.76        9.60¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 322.00      318.30

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.25        5.20 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.51¾       8.59 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  n.a.        n.a. 

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37          .37 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .32¼         .32½

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8713       .8676

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8550        8550

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6436      2.6389

 Gold Handy & Harman 1215.65    1224.90

 Silver Handy & Harman  15.390     15.940

 Lead per metric ton LME 2266.00    2245.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  16,000     16,000

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  911.00     905.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  901.10     907.20

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2632     1.2550

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   67.29      67.01

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.55      52.55

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.88       2.90

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

