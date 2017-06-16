NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

    Fri.       Thu.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.1261     1.1261

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .69        .69

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   16.30      16.30

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2300     2.2300

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2507     1.2507

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4796     1.4796

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2293       2293

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5247       5247

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   84.66      84.66

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  177.75     177.75

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  113.18     113.18

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.89        3.84½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.14        9.14¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 302.10      302.10

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.60¼       4.48¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.62¾       7.52½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.78¼       2.76¼

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .381/8         .381/8

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .31¾         .31¾

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8454       .8556

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8700        8700

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5568      2.5783

 Gold Handy & Harman 1255.40    1254.55

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.675     16.735

 Lead per metric ton LME 2078.50    2055.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  17,500     17,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  923.00     921.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  926.80     921.30

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1316     1.1212

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   69.09      69.11

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.35      52.35

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   2.92       2.92 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

