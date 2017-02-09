NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday.
Thu. Wed.
|Foods
Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.
Eggs large white NY Doz. .70 .73
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.00 14.00
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3525 2.2525
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4319 1.4319
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6118 1.6118
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 71.48 71.48
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 133.63 133.63
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 89.87 89.87
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.74½ 3.75¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.45½ 10.53¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 338.20 338.20
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.43½ 4.32½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.47¼ 6.67¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.87 2.87
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .33 .33
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8259 .8201
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7600 7600
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5695 2.6312
Gold Handy & Harman 1236.80 1242.10
Silver Handy & Harman 17.700 17.830
Lead per metric ton LME 2379.50 2327.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1019.00 1016.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1022.20 1019.40
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2815 1.2582
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.20 72.89
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.00 50.00
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.05 3.05
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available