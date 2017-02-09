NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday.

Thu. Wed.

F

Foods

Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.

Eggs large white NY Doz. .70 .73

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.00 14.00

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3525 2.2525

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4319 1.4319

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6118 1.6118

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 71.48 71.48

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 133.63 133.63

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 89.87 89.87

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.74½ 3.75¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.45½ 10.53¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 338.20 338.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.43½ 4.32½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.47¼ 6.67¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.87 2.87

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .33 .33

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8259 .8201

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7600 7600

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5695 2.6312

Gold Handy & Harman 1236.80 1242.10

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Silver Handy & Harman 17.700 17.830

Lead per metric ton LME 2379.50 2327.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1019.00 1016.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1022.20 1019.40

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2815 1.2582

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.20 72.89

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.00 50.00

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.05 3.05

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Tags