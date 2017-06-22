NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Thu. Wed.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0779 1.0779
Eggs large white NY Doz. .75 .74
Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.50 16.50
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2100 2.2100
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2124 1.2124
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4485 1.4485
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2278 2278
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5272 5272
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 87.26 87.26
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.50 172.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 117.04 117.04
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.61¾ 3.67¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.79 8.93¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 298.90 298.90
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.56¼ 4.59¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.68¾ 7.68¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.59¾ 2.59¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .30¾ .30¾
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8461 .8568
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8700 8700
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5627 2.5733
Gold Handy & Harman 1250.80 1242.50
Silver Handy & Harman 16.570 16.395
Lead per metric ton LME 2121.00 2118.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 933.00 917.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 925.60 927.00
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1700 1.1616
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 65.63 65.87
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.88 2.88
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available