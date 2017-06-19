NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon. Fri.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0779 1.0779

Eggs large white NY Doz. .70 .69

Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.30 16.30

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2300 2.2300

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2507 1.2507

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4805 1.4805

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2293 2293

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5247 5247

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 85.32 85.32

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 177.75 177.75

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 112.78 112.78

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.75¼ 3.89

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.12¾ 9.14

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 301.90 301.90

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.62 4.60¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.62¾ 7.62¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.78¼ 2.78¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .321/8 .321/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8441 .8454

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8700 8700

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5652 2.5568

Gold Handy & Harman 1248.15 1255.40

Silver Handy & Harman 16.555 16.675

Lead per metric ton LME 2083.50 2078.50

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 918.00 923.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 926.90 926.80

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1411 1.1316

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 67.72 69.09

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.96 2.96

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

