NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

    Thu.       Wed.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0813     1.0813

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .85        .82

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   17.40      17.40

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1100     2.1100

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2323     1.2323

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4673     1.4673

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2147       2147

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4867       4867

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   87.51      87.51

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  165.00     165.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  128.04     128.04

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.62¾       3.78½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.45½       9.90¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 337.50      337.50

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.01¾       5.27 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.24½       8.57¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.88¾       2.90 

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .38          .38 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .32¾         .32¾

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8513       .8522

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8550        8550

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6681      2.6284

 Gold Handy & Harman 1218.90    1218.80

 Silver Handy & Harman  15.710     15.905

 Lead per metric ton LME 2310.00    2292.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  16,000     16,000

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  914.00     919.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  904.50     916.30

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2895     1.2570

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   63.92      66.73

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.75      52.75

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.98       2.98

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

