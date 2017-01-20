NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday.

Fri. Thu.

F

Foods

Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.

Eggs large white NY Doz. .86 .85

Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.65 13.65

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3250 2.3250

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4667 1.4667

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6596 1.6596

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2436 2556

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5300 5576

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 63.43 63.43

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 144.00 144.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 91.73 91.73

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.74¾ 3.71¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.55½ 10.58¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 347.20 347.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.28¼ 4.23½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.60½ 6.81½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.92¾ 2.88

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38¼ .38¼

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .337/8 .337/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8309 .8164

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7450 7450

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5899 2.5947

Gold Handy & Harman 1200.55 1196.05

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Silver Handy & Harman 17.010 16.885

Lead per metric ton LME 2315.00 2303.50

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 963.00 956.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 972.20 952.80

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2511 1.2367

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 71.46 71.21

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 46.50 46.50

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.21 3.21

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Tags