NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri. Thu.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .9912 .9912

Eggs large white NY Doz. .67 .67

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.60 14.60

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1325 2.1325

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3404 1.3404

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5287 1.5287

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2260 2123

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5118 4711

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 70.72 70.72

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 176.63 176.63

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 101.68 101.68

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.69 3.67¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.38 9.41¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 310.40 310.40

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.17¾ 4.18¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.56½ 6.58¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.67 2.72¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .305/8 .305/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8558 .8481

Antimony in warehouse per ton 9150 9150

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5311 2.5001

Gold Handy & Harman 1231.25 1223.15

Silver Handy & Harman 16.415 16.230

Lead per metric ton LME 2196.00 2175.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 922.00 911.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 917.50 917.70

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.18561 1.1756

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 78.59 76.02

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.45 52.45

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.20 3.20

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

