NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday.
Wed. Tue.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .8612 .8612
Eggs large white NY Doz. .62 .62
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.55 13.55
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1475 2.2025
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3983 1.3983
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5821 1.5821
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 68.07 68.07
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 156.50 156.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 95.75 95.75
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.77 3.66¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.34¾ 10.20
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 332.40 332.40
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.42 4.09¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.30¼ 6.30¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.12 3.12
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31¾ .31¾
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8593 .8654
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7950 7950
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6920 2.6883
Gold Handy & Harman 1240.40 1255.60
Silver Handy & Harman 18.430 18.445
Lead per metric ton LME 2271.00 2257.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1015.00 1029.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1031.00 1031.00
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2757 1.2761
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 74.08 72.85
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 51.60 51.60
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.51 2.51
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available