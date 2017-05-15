NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

    Mon.       Fri.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0425      .9912

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .67        .67

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.55      14.60

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1325     2.1325

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3202     1.3404

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5106     1.5287

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2260       2123

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5118       4711

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   70.28      70.72

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  176.63     176.63

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  105.15     101.68

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.72¾       3.67¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.40¼       9.41¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 308.80      310.40

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.08¼       4.18¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.50        6.58¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.56¼       2.72¼

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .381/8         .37¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .31          .305/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8527       .8481

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   9150        9150

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5037      2.5001

 Gold Handy & Harman 1233.30    1223.15

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.655     16.230

 Lead per metric ton LME 2165.50    2175.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  17,500     17,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  937.00     911.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  928.70     917.70

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1711     1.1756

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   81.76      76.02

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.35      52.45

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.25       3.20 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags