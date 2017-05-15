NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon. Fri.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0425 .9912
Eggs large white NY Doz. .67 .67
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.55 14.60
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1325 2.1325
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3202 1.3404
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5106 1.5287
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2260 2123
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5118 4711
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 70.28 70.72
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 176.63 176.63
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 105.15 101.68
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.72¾ 3.67¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.40¼ 9.41¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 308.80 310.40
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.08¼ 4.18¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.50 6.58¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.56¼ 2.72¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .37¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31 .305/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8527 .8481
Antimony in warehouse per ton 9150 9150
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5037 2.5001
Gold Handy & Harman 1233.30 1223.15
Silver Handy & Harman 16.655 16.230
Lead per metric ton LME 2165.50 2175.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 937.00 911.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 928.70 917.70
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1711 1.1756
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 81.76 76.02
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.45
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.25 3.20
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available