NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday.

    Fri.       Thu.

F

Foods

 Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av  n.a.       n.a.  

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .73        .75

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   13.40      13.40

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2675     2.2675

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3877     1.3877

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5814     1.5814

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2583       2583

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5645       5645

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   55.80      55.80

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  149.63     149.63

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   93.62      93.62

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.58        3.61¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.80¾       9.98½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 322.70      322.70

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.23¼       4.26¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.72¾       6.70¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.78        2.91½

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .38          .38 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .33¾         .33¾

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .7753       .7715

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7085        7350

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5450      2.4948

 Gold Handy & Harman 1175.85    1176.70

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.480     16.665

 Lead per metric ton LME 2056.00    2026.50

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  959.00     967.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  966.50     972.10

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1831     1.1475

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   72.21      72.41

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   48.05      48.05

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.30       3.30 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

