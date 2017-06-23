NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri. Thu.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0779 1.0779

Eggs large white NY Doz. .75 .75

Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.65 16.50

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2100 2.2100

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.1941 1.2124

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4257 1.4485

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2139 2278

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4838 5272

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 86.38 86.61

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.50 172.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 119.62 117.09

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.57¾ 3.61¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.79½ 8.79

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 295.80 298.90

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.54¾ 4.56¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.81¼ 7.68¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.67½ 2.59¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .30½ .30¾

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8490 .8461

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8700

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6017 2.5627

Gold Handy & Harman 1255.70 1250.80

Silver Handy & Harman 16.690 16.570

Lead per metric ton LME 2181.00 2121.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 927.00 933.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 929.40 925.60

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2232 1.1700

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.59 65.63

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.85 2.88

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

