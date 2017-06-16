NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri. Thu.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.1261 1.1261

Eggs large white NY Doz. .69 .69

Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.30 16.30

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2300 2.2300

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2507 1.2507

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4796 1.4796

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2293 2293

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5247 5247

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 84.66 84.66

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 177.75 177.75

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 113.18 113.18

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.89 3.84½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.14 9.14¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 302.10 302.10

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.60¼ 4.48¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.62¾ 7.52½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.78¼ 2.76¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31¾ .31¾

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8454 .8556

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8700 8700

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5568 2.5783

Gold Handy & Harman 1255.40 1254.55

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Silver Handy & Harman 16.675 16.735

Lead per metric ton LME 2078.50 2055.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 923.00 921.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 926.80 921.30

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1316 1.1212

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 69.09 69.11

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.92 2.92

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags