NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri. Thu.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0625 1.0625
Eggs large white NY Doz. .92 .92
Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.00 16.00
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2075 2.2075
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3161 1.3161
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5515 1.5515
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2219 2219
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5164 5164
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 84.84 84.84
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.75 168.75
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 116.59 116.59
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.68¾ 3.80
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.84 9.83¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 332.00 332.00
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.89¼ 4.95¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.40¾ 8.53
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.10¾ 3.10¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37 .37
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .33¼ .33¼
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8608 .8645
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6897 2.7012
Gold Handy & Harman 1248.55 1238.70
Silver Handy & Harman 16.430 16.335
Lead per metric ton LME 2200.00 2209.50
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 937.00 918.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 934.70 930.50
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2414 1.2514
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.35 66.71
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.75 52.75
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.10 3.10
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available