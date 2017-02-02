NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday.

Thu. Wed.

F

Foods

Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.

Eggs large white NY Doz. .85 .88

Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.95 13.95

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2575 2.2575

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4721 1.4921

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6753 1.6753

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2436 2436

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5300 5300

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 67.87 67.87

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 150.50 150.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 86.45 86.45

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.72½ 3.73¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.25¼ 10.24¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 332.50 332.50

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.34½ 4.33¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.48¾ 6.39

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.90 2.85¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .325/8 .325/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8246 .8257

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7450 7450

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6901 2.6856

Gold Handy & Harman 1221.95 1203.65

Silver Handy & Harman 17.550 17.460

Lead per metric ton LME 2351.50 2355.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1004.00 994.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 999.60 999.80

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2917 1.2917

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 74.08 73.81

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.00 50.00

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.12 3.12

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Tags