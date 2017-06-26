NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon. Fri.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0775 1.0775
Eggs large white NY Doz. .75 .75
Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.45 16.45
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2100 2.2100
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.1941 1.1941
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4257 1.4257
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2139 2139
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4838 4838
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 86.38 86.38
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.50 172.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 119.62 119.62
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.60 3.57¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.81¾ 8.79½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 295.60 295.60
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.45 4.54¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.83¾ 7.81¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.62¾ 2.67½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37 .37
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .30½ .30½
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8472 .8490
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6189 2.6017
Gold Handy & Harman 1245.25 1255.70
Silver Handy & Harman 16.580 16.690
Lead per metric ton LME 2186.50 2181.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 922.00 927.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 929.40 929.40
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2359 1.2232
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.59 66.59
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.55 52.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.86 2.86
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available