NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

    Mon.       Fri.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0775     1.0775

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .75        .75

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   16.45      16.45

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2100     2.2100

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.1941     1.1941

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4257     1.4257

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2139       2139

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4838       4838

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   86.38      86.38

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  172.50     172.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  119.62     119.62

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.60        3.57¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  8.81¾       8.79½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 295.60      295.60

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.45        4.54¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.83¾       7.81¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.62¾       2.67½

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37          .37 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .30½         .30½

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8472       .8490

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8550        8550

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6189      2.6017

 Gold Handy & Harman 1245.25    1255.70

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.580     16.690

 Lead per metric ton LME 2186.50    2181.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  16,000     16,000

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  922.00     927.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  929.40     929.40

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2359     1.2232

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   66.59      66.59

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.55      52.35

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   2.86       2.86 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags