NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

    Wed.       Tue.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0196     1.0196

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .94        .92

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   15.10      15.10

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2875     2.2075

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3145     1.3145

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5556     1.5556

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2219       2219

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5164       5164

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   82.79      82.79

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  167.50     167.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  116.33     116.33

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.60¾       3.56¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.68¾       9.61½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 319.80      319.80

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.67¾       4.64 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.85        7.82½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.90½       2.97¾

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .381/8         .381/8

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .32¾         .32¾

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8602       .8572

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8000        8000

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.7894      2.7214

 Gold Handy & Harman 1248.10    1254.40

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.480     16.480

 Lead per metric ton LME 2266.00    2221.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,500     15,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  920.00     926.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  919.50     929.40

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2811     1.2591

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   66.19      66.71

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.70      52.70

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.96       2.96

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

