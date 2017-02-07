NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday.

Tue. Mon.

F

Foods

Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.

Eggs large white NY Doz. .76 .79

Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.90 13.90

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2575 2.2575

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4597 1.4997

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6497 1.6497

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5270

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 69.75 69.75

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 133.63 133.63

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 87.37 87.37

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.73½ 3.68¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.37¾ 10.31

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 329.80 329.80

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.30¾ 4.22½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.45¼ 6.48¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.90½ 2.96¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .32¾ .32¾

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8218 .8202

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7600 7600

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6243 2.6470

Gold Handy & Harman 1231.00 1226.75

Silver Handy & Harman 17.740 17.665

Lead per metric ton LME 2325.50 2294.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1007.00 1012.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1014.10 1014.10

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2539 1.2623

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.78 73.16

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.00 50.00

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.92 2.92

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

