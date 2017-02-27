NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday.

Mon. Fri.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .8612 .8612

Eggs large white NY Doz. .62 .62

Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.75 13.75

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2025 2.2025

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4835 1.4835

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6646 1.6646

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 68.71 68.71

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 160.50 160.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 94.08 94.08

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.60¼ 3.64

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.06 10.08½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 330.80 330.80

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.08¾ 4.21¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.28¼ 6.33¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.13½ 3.11¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .30½ .30½

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8513 .8536

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7950 7950

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6674 2.7169

Gold Handy & Harman 1257.25 1253.65

Silver Handy & Harman 18.475 18.375

Lead per metric ton LME 2231.00 2269.50

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1033.00 1027.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1038.90 1028.70

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2799 1.2884

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.69 72.87

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 51.60 51.60

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.49 2.49

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

