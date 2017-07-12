NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

    Wed.       Tue.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0813     1.0813

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .82        .81

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   18.00      18.00

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1100     2.1000

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2526     1.2526

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4856     1.4856

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2147       2147

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4867       4867

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   87.51      87.72

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  165.00     165.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  128.04     125.48

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.78½       3.94¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.90¾       9.99¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 340.20      340.20

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.27        5.43 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.57¾       8.71¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.90        2.80 

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .38          .38 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .331/8         .331/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8522       .8681

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8550        8550

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6284      2.6216

 Gold Handy & Harman 1218.80    1211.05

 Silver Handy & Harman  15.905     15.705

 Lead per metric ton LME 2292.00    2267.50

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  16,000     16,000

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  919.00     891.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  916.30     896.00

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2570     1.2586

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   65.49      65.64

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.75      52.75

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.99       2.99

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

