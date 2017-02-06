NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday.

    Mon.       Fri.

F

Foods

 Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av  n.a.        n.a. 

 Eggs large white NY Doz.  n a.          .85

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.00      14.00

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2575     2.2575

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4590     1.4957

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.6482     1.6881

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2373       2436

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5207       5300

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   68.89      68.79

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  150.50     150.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   87.64      87.64

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  n.a.        3.72½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  n.a.       10.25 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton  n.a.       330.80

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  n.a.        4.34½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  n.a.        6.48¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  n.a.        2.90 

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. n.a.          .38 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. n.a.          .33 

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8202       .8246

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7600        7450

 Copper Cathode full plate n.a.        2.6901

 Gold Handy & Harman 1226.75    1221.95

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.665     17.550

 Lead per metric ton LME 2294.00    2351.50

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1012.00    1004.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1014.10     999.60

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2623     1.2917

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   73.16      74.08

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   50.00      50.00

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.00       3.10 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

