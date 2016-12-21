NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday.

Wed. Tue.

F

Foods

Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av 109.75 109.75

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.33 1.33

Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.05 13.05

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3700 2.3350

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4032 1.4032

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5987 1.5987

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2563 2563

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5595 5595

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 52.21 52.21

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 149.63 149.63

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 89.54 89.54

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.47¼ 3.50¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.01¾ 10.00¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 317.30 317.30

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 3.89½ 3.93¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.54½ 6.55¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.91¼ 2.91¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38½ .38½

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .35½ .35½

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .7812 .7787

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7350 7350

Copper Cathode full plate 2.4880 2.5223

Gold Handy & Harman 1133.65 1125.70

Silver Handy & Harman 15.960 15.920

Lead per metric ton LME 2183.00 2185.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 912.00 908.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 914.40 924.00

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1861 1.1938

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 69.13 68.35

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 48.05 48.05

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.36 3.36

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

