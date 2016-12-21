NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday.
Wed. Tue.
F
|Foods
Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av 109.75 109.75
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.33 1.33
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.05 13.05
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3700 2.3350
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4032 1.4032
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5987 1.5987
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2563 2563
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5595 5595
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 52.21 52.21
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 149.63 149.63
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 89.54 89.54
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.47¼ 3.50¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.01¾ 10.00¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 317.30 317.30
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 3.89½ 3.93¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.54½ 6.55¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.91¼ 2.91¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38½ .38½
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .35½ .35½
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .7812 .7787
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7350 7350
Copper Cathode full plate 2.4880 2.5223
Gold Handy & Harman 1133.65 1125.70
Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox
Silver Handy & Harman 15.960 15.920
Lead per metric ton LME 2183.00 2185.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 912.00 908.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 914.40 924.00
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1861 1.1938
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 69.13 68.35
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 48.05 48.05
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.36 3.36
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available