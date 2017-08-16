NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

    Wed.       Tue.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av   .9405      .9405

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .88        .88

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.20      14.20

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2750     2.3225

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3593     1.3593

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5894     1.5894

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2252       2252

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5258       5258

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   77.46      77.46

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  168.00     168.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  100.42     100.42

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.35½       3.40¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.05¼       9.04¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 296.80      296.80

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.09¼       4.19½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.58½       7.33¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.65¼       2.87¾

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .36¾         .36¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .32          .32 

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .9325       .9207

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8000        8000

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.8947      2.8806

 Gold Handy & Harman 1272.75    1270.30

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.970     16.670

 Lead per metric ton LME 2370.00    2317.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,500     15,500

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  963.00     952.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  974.50     967.40

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.3328     1.3112

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   65.43      65.52

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.60      52.60

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.93       2.93

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

